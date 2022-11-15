Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,443,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,686,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $352.23 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.