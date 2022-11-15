Clarius Group LLC Buys 775 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 28.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,360 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

