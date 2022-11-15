Clarius Group LLC Buys 956 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

