Clarius Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,569,924.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 714,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,039,048. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $386.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

