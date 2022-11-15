Clarius Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,480 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.40% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 257,060 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1,747.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 4.8 %

NAUT opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Nautilus Biotechnology

NAUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Gwen E. Weld acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gwen E. Weld purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Subramanian Sankar acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,950 over the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.