Clarius Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,413,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $230.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

