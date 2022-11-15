Clarius Group LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

