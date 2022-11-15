Clarius Group LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18,319.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.70. 54,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.81. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

