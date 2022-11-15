Clarius Group LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,256,000 after purchasing an additional 345,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,001,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $167.36 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

