Clarius Group LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

