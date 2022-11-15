Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

