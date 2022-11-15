Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $462.98 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.28 and its 200 day moving average is $428.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

