Clarius Group LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 61,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,115. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock worth $115,006,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

