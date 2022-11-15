Clarius Group LLC Purchases 236 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $2,736,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 22.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASML by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 14.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.69.

ASML Trading Up 4.7 %

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML traded up $27.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,183. The stock has a market cap of $248.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.55. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

