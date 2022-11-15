Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

