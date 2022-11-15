Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $403.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.15 and a 200 day moving average of $393.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

