Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $119.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

