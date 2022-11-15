Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DXCM stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

