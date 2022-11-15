Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $141.52. 115,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,019. The company has a market cap of $337.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,039,038.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,595 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.