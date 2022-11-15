Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF) Short Interest Update

Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Clas Ohlson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

