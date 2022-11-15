Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires New Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $168.06. 20,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.