Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 6,761 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $166.54. The company had a trading volume of 693,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. The company has a market capitalization of $414.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.