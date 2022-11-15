Clover Finance (CLV) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $61.60 million and approximately $169,892.81 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

