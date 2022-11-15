CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,760,000 after acquiring an additional 229,770 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

