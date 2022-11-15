CNB Bank Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,272 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Stock Down 2.0 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

