CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $89,309,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $330.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

