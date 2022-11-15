CNB Bank Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,046.0% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

