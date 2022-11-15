CNB Bank Buys 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CNB Bank raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 2.3 %

S&P Global stock opened at $348.01 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.