CNB Bank Has $245,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Middleby by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.12. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

