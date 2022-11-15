CNB Bank Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

