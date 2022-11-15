CNB Bank Purchases 988 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 466.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $218.12 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

