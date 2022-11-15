CNB Bank Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 983.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

