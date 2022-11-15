CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $210.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.