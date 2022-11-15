Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) to Issue Dividend of €1.12 on December 7th

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of €1.12 ($1.15) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.56. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CCEP opened at GBX 49.72 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £227.17 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.10. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.55 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.55 ($0.64).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

