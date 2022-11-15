Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on December 2nd

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.915 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 385.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.2%.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

