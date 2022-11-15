Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CCOI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.42, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.