Coin98 (C98) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001922 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $69.86 million and $125.92 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.69 or 0.01685900 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013848 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.01781119 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.