Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLEGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coles Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coles Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

CLEGF remained flat at $9.10 during trading on Tuesday. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

