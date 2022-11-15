CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,576.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLGN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

