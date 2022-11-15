Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,347.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,546. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

