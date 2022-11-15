Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 413,946 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 256,007 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

NYSE SID opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

