Compound USD Coin Price Hits $0.0224 (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $918.59 million and $6.12 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

