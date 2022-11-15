Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 608,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,088. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 5.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $22,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 132.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 880,325 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

