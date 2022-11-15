CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 278.0 days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CMPVF remained flat at 34.00 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of 34.00 and a 52-week high of 34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 48.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPVF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($78.35) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($38.14) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a report on Monday, November 7th.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).
