ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 91,910 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.46. The company had a trading volume of 60,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The stock has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

