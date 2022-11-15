Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Constellium worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Stock Performance
Shares of CSTM opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.