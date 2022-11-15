Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Constellium worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

