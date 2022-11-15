ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 295 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.47) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($2.94) to GBX 280 ($3.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

CTEC opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.63) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 256 ($3.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7,473.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,215.05 ($23,754.47).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

