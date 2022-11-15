Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.