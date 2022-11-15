CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
CorMedix Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ CRMD opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $157.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional Trading of CorMedix
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorMedix (CRMD)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.