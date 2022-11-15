CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $157.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

CorMedix Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.