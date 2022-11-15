Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS COSG remained flat at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Cosmos Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Cosmos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.