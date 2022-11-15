Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cosmos Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS COSG remained flat at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Cosmos Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
Cosmos Group Company Profile
